unilad
Advert

Bam Margera Claims Jackass Team ‘Tortured’ Him Before He Was Fired

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 Apr 2021 10:53
Bam Margera Claims Jackass Team 'Tortured' Him Before He Was Fired PA Images/MTV

Jackass star Bam Margera has described the way the film’s producers treated him as ‘torture’.

It’s believed that Margera was removed from the upcoming film Jackass 4 for breaking his contractual agreement regarding his addictions.

Advert

The team reportedly then tried to help the 41-year-old after suffering a breakdown in February and urged him to go to rehab to help him tackle his addiction issues.

PA ImagesPA Images

He later told his fans to not go see the film due it its creators having ‘put him through f*cking hell on wheels for a year and a half’.

In the wake of his 90-day stint in rehab, Margera was put on several different types of medications consisting of 18 different pills, TMZ reports.

Advert

These pills supposedly made the Jackass star feeling like he was going to die from an overdose and/or from suicide. Margera is now blaming the producers for the whole thing and said that their treatment of him was ‘torture’.

PA ImagesPA Images

Discussing taking the pills he was prescribed, he said to TMZ:

This led to suicidal tendencies on all 18 medications that I was on. I was like, what’s the point in a $5 million contract that I have to walk on eggshells and jump through your hoops, which is already impossible, to obey if I’m dead? What the f*ck is the point of the money if I’m not here anymore because I was going to die of a pill overdose or suicidal thoughts?

Advert

When asked if he blames Jackass’ producers for all this, Margera replied, ‘It was the definition of f*cking torture. They tortured me.’

He added that he plans on tacking legal action despite not wanting it to come to that, but feels like he now ‘has no choice’ but to do so.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Human Brain Connected Wirelessly To Computer For First Time Ever
Science

Human Brain Connected Wirelessly To Computer For First Time Ever

Flight Attendant Dances With Joy And Passengers Applaud When Anti-Mask Couple Removed From Plane
Life

Flight Attendant Dances With Joy And Passengers Applaud When Anti-Mask Couple Removed From Plane

Nepalese Climbers Remove 2.2 Tons Of Rubbish From Everest While Tourists Away
News

Nepalese Climbers Remove 2.2 Tons Of Rubbish From Everest While Tourists Away

Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Run For 28,000 Years
Technology

Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Run For 28,000 Years

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Jackass, MTV, rehab

Credits

TMZ

  1. TMZ

    BAM MARGERA 'JACKASS' TEAM, REHAB PUT ME IN HARM'S WAY ... Definition of 'Torture!!!'

 