Bam Margera Claims Jackass Team ‘Tortured’ Him Before He Was Fired

Jackass star Bam Margera has described the way the film’s producers treated him as ‘torture’.

It’s believed that Margera was removed from the upcoming film Jackass 4 for breaking his contractual agreement regarding his addictions.

The team reportedly then tried to help the 41-year-old after suffering a breakdown in February and urged him to go to rehab to help him tackle his addiction issues.

He later told his fans to not go see the film due it its creators having ‘put him through f*cking hell on wheels for a year and a half’.

In the wake of his 90-day stint in rehab, Margera was put on several different types of medications consisting of 18 different pills, TMZ reports.

These pills supposedly made the Jackass star feeling like he was going to die from an overdose and/or from suicide. Margera is now blaming the producers for the whole thing and said that their treatment of him was ‘torture’.

Discussing taking the pills he was prescribed, he said to TMZ:

This led to suicidal tendencies on all 18 medications that I was on. I was like, what’s the point in a $5 million contract that I have to walk on eggshells and jump through your hoops, which is already impossible, to obey if I’m dead? What the f*ck is the point of the money if I’m not here anymore because I was going to die of a pill overdose or suicidal thoughts?

When asked if he blames Jackass’ producers for all this, Margera replied, ‘It was the definition of f*cking torture. They tortured me.’

He added that he plans on tacking legal action despite not wanting it to come to that, but feels like he now ‘has no choice’ but to do so.