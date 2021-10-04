Bam Margera Speaks Out On Latest Rehab Stint After Police Responded To ‘Emotionally Disturbed Person’

Alamy

Bam Margera has discussed his latest stint in rehab after Florida Police responded to an ’emotionally disturbed person’ causing issues at Don CeSar Hotel in Tampa, Florida.

Police discovered there was a legal order against him, which resulted in him being taken to a rehab facility. However, the stunt star was not arrested.

He has since spoken out about the incident after having spent his 42nd birthday in the facility.

Margera told TMZ that the incident escalated after he was photographed in a casino in Florida with a drink in his hand. Prior to being pictured with the drink, he had spent 140 days in an Arizona rehabilitation facility for his manic bipolar disorder.

From Arizona, he was moved to Florida to an outpatient facility, however, on one occasion while waiting for his wife and son to visit, he decided to go to a casino.

After he was pictured at a casino with a drink in his hand by fans, Margera believes a concerned family member or friend saw informed authorities. Margera noted how the informant also alleged that he said he was going to jump from a bridge, but claims that it had been a ‘misunderstanding’.

Margera is now back in rehab for 60 more days, and is looking forward to getting better so that he can begin filming again and also see his son.