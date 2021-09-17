Bam Margera’s Wife Has Filed For Custody Of Their Son

@nikkib124/Instagram/Dr Phil/YouTube

Bam Margera’s wife has reportedly filed to take custody of their son, without asking for a divorce from the Jackass star.

Court documents filed by Nicole Boyd in Los Angeles earlier this week supposedly ask for her to be given full custody rights to the couple’s 3-year old son, Phoenix Wolf, with conditions attached to Margera’s visitation rights.

Advert 10

Yet despite the request, which would appear to suggest the couple are estranged, Boyd has not filed for a divorce from Margera, to whom she’s been married for the past eight years.

Instead, she has asked the court to grant Margera visitation right only under the agreement that they will be supervised by a ‘monitor’ approved by her, TMZ reports.

Boyd’s decision is the latest in a string of legal disputes involving Margera over the past year following concerns about his drugs and alcohol use.

Advert 10

PA Images

Margera is currently suing his Jackass co-stars after he was fired from the fourth instalment of the films for violating a ‘wellness agreement’ after testing positive for Adderall. In the suit, Margera claims he was subjected to ‘inhumane treatment’ and had his contract ‘wrongfully terminated’ while working on the sequel.

Back in June, Jackass director Jeff Tremaine took out a restraining order on Margera after the stunt actor made a series of threats against him and his family via text and on social media.

Margera has not commented on the custody filing.

Advert 10