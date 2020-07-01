BangBros Sends Mia Khalifa A Cease And Desist Notice Mia Khalifa/Instagram

Amid millions of calls for Mia Khalifa’s pornographic videos to be taken down, BangBros has sent her a cease and desist notice outlining her ‘defamatory’ claims.

More than 1.5 million people have signed a Change.org petition campaigning for Mia’s domain names to be returned and her videos to be removed from sites like Pornhub and BangBros, which she worked with for three months when she was 21.

The 27-year-old has frequently discussed her regret over working in the adult entertainment industry, while condemning BangBros for ‘promoting her six-year-old videos like they’re new’. As #JusticeForMia gains traction, the website has responded.

From its official Twitter account, BangBros wrote: ‘Today we sent @MiaKhalifa a legal C&D demand which lists some of her defamatory, false statements about Bangbros over the years and a list stating the actual facts.’

Adding a #FactsBeatFiction hashtag, the tweet added: ‘We encourage her to share the fact check list with her audience. We doubt she will though.’

On June 27, Mia explained in a tweet that she wants the site to ‘stop actively putting me in harm’s way by promoting my six-year-old videos like they’re new, making millions of ppl think I’m still active. The death threats are emotionally crippling, I haven’t felt safe even going to the grocery store alone in years.’

The petition, started by Kia Flowers, was sparked after Mia’s comments last week, where she discussed ‘the hourly dissociative attack from remembering hundreds of millions of people’s only impression of you is solely based on the lowest, most toxic, most uncharacteristic three months of your life when you were 21’.

The ‘Justice for Mia Khalifa’ petition explains:

The infamous hijab video has collected ISIS death threats that have targeted Mia from the video’s release in 2014 to today. Mia attends therapy on a consistent basis for trauma, emotional distress, and consequences of bullying. Mia and her team have provided countless financial offers to the current owners of her domain name and pornographic videos to no avail. Big corporations are not giving Mia Khalifa a fair chance to demand her content in court due to financial advantage.

At the time of writing, 1,542,470 people have signed the petition, sailing far past the initial target of 300,000 signatures. Mia wrote in an Instagram post that this will be ‘the first step to change… this movement these girls have started will shed light on the predatory practices of that industry, and help save the annual thousands of girls from the same traps’.

Mia has yet to comment on BangBros’ cease and desist letter.