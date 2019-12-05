Barack And Michelle Obama Buy $11.75 Million Mega-Estate

Coldwell Banker

If you were handed $12 million today, what would you spend it on?

A luxury car? A trip around the world? A mega-mansion? Let’s face it, with $12 million you’d most likely be able to afford all of those things – or at least two of them.

Not the Obama’s though, who have spent nearly an entire $12 million on a massive seven-bedroom mansion on Martha’s Vineyard, finally closing the deal this week after months of deliberation.

The former president and first lady received the keys to their new home on Wednesday, December 4, and are no doubt celebrating right now with vats of champagne. Or prosecco, you know, whatever floats their boat.

The mansion occupies 29 acres of property and is located right on the beachfront, with their ginormous garden extending all the way to the sea. It’s no wonder the couple have been eyeing up the property ever since it was put on the market by Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.

Although the house was originally listed for $14,850,000, TMZ reports Barack and Michelle managed to get a huge discount on it and secured the 6,900 square feet home for just $11.75 million. Well, maybe not just, but you know what I mean.

As well as having the benefit of being a beachside property, the home has a swimming pool, outdoor fire pit and vaulted ceilings. There are also two wings which run from the main house, making it a perfect place to host guests.

Outside, the house comes with plenty of land and even has its own private beach and a boathouse – so you just know the housewarming party’s going to be absolutely incredible. Michelle and Barack, if you’re reading this, I accept your invitation.

The Obama’s new home is on the edge of Edgartown Great Pond, with views of the Atlantic Ocean, and is surrounded by green lawns and not much else. No seriously, where are all their neighbours?

The couple appeared to fall in love with the mansion last summer, when they were renting it during the holidays. Arriving on the former president’s 58th birthday in August, Barack was later spotted playing golf with former Boston Celtic Ray Allen and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Michelle and Barack are regular summer visitors to the island, which is approximately five miles off the shore of Massachusetts’ Cape Cod. They appear to love Martha’s Vineyard so much, in fact, that the couple spent seven of Obama’s eight presidential summers on the island.

Congratulations guys!

