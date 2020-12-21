Barack Obama's New Book Sells Over 3 Million Copies In Its First Month PA Images

Barack Obama’s latest book, A Promised Land, has sold more than 3.3 million copies in its first month.

The Crown Publishing Group said sales of the book in US and Canada suggest it will be as successful as those written by other former presidents, such as Bill Clinton’s My Life and George Bush’s Decision Points.

Advert 10

A Promised Land, which was published on November 17, is the first of a planned two-volume series. It focuses on Obama’s early years through to presidency, as well as the events surrounding the killing of Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

PA

The book has already received strong praise from critics.

‘As a work of political literature A Promised Land is impressive. Obama is a gifted writer,’ The Guardian writes.

Advert 10

‘He can turn a phrase, tell a story and break down an argument. As he goes down the policy rabbit hole he manages to keep the reader engaged without condescension,’ the review adds.

The New York Times book review also praised Obama’s writing ability.

Barack Obama Casually Sinks Three-Pointer In Single Try PA Images

‘[It is] not merely that this book avoids being ponderous, as might be expected, even forgiven, of a hefty memoir, but that it is nearly always pleasurable to read, sentence by sentence, the prose gorgeous in places, the detail granular and vivid,’ its review said.

Advert 10

Obama has also authored Dreams from My Father and The Audacity of Hope, which were both published before he became president.

A Promised Land is available to buy in the UK here.