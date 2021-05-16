Bella Hadid Praised For Protesting Gaza Violence While Other Celebrities Keep Quiet

tuddynana/bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid has won praise on social media after she was spotted at a protest against violence in Gaza this weekend.

The supermodel, whose father Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian, has been a vocal opponent of Israeli attacks on Gaza over the past week, and was filmed on Saturday attending a pro-Palestine march in Brooklyn, New York.

In videos and photos posted to social media, Hadid was seen marching through the streets wearing a Keffiyeh and traditional Palestinian dress. She later went live on Instagram filming the protest, and took selfies with others at the march.

Her activism has been met with praise on social media, with many pointing out that most high profile celebrities were avoiding speaking out on the violence.

‘Bella hadid is using her platform to spread awareness about palestine without worrying about her career,’ one person wrote, while another posted ‘bella hadid protesting for Palestine! doing more than any celeb i know. queen.’

Bella Hadid/ Instagram

As Israel responded to Hamas rocket attacks with an escalating barrage of air strikes during the week, Hadid has been outspoken in her support for Palestinians, sharing a post on Instagram that reads ‘one cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT & women’s rights, condemn corrupt & abusive regimes and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression.’

As well as posting information and resources in support of Palestinians, Hadid also has shared several photos of her Palestinian family, writing in one post ‘I love my family, I love my Heritage, I love Palestine… I will stand strong to keep their hope for a better land in my heart.’

Bella’s sister Gigi has also been vocal on social media, and yesterday called out Instagram for apparently threatening to delete the accounts of people posting in support of Palestine. In a tweet tagging the social media platform she wrote ‘can you please explain what the issue with posting facts about Palestine is, exactly..?’

