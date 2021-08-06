Bella Hadid Says She Felt Pressure To Be Seen As A ‘Sexbot’ Aged 17

PA

Bella Hadid has reflected on the early days of her modelling career, saying she felt like she was put in a ‘box’ and made to present an overtly sexual image while she was still a teenager.

The supermodel revealed that she felt a pressure to perform to a stereotype of herself as her career took off, and admitted she had created a ‘alter-ego’ that promoted the model as a ‘sexbot who goes out every night’.

Advert 10

PA Images

Speaking to Vogue for their September issue, Hadid explained that when she first began becoming famous for her modelling aged 17, she was ‘in the process of figuring out who she was,’ and felt like there were ‘two Bellas’.

Contrary to her public image, the 24-year-old went on to tell the magazine that her true personality could hardly be more different, saying, ‘I have insane social anxiety! Partying is not my thing, but I felt enormous pressure to project that image because I assumed that’s all people wanted from me.’

PA Images

Advert 10

It’s not the first time Hadid has talked about the pressures of performing in the public eye. According to Insider, the supermodel previously revealed on an episode of her mum’s reality show, Making A Model, that she would suffer panic attacks before red carpet appearances, which would leave her ‘crying and shaking’, even sometimes causing her to ‘blackout’.

Thankfully, Hadid told Vogue that as her career progressed she became more confident in herself, and no longer feels she has to present an unrealistic image of her personality for the camera.

‘Now I don’t want to live in that box. I definitely feel like I’m allowed to speak,’ she said.