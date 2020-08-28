unilad
Bella Thorne Accused Of ‘Ruining OnlyFans’ By Outraged Community

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 28 Aug 2020 13:46
Bella Thorne Accused Of 'Ruining OnlyFans' By Outraged Community

Bella Thorne has been accused of ‘ruining OnlyFans,’ after raking in a record-breaking $1 million during her first 24 hours on the site.

The former Disney star opened up her account last week, charging punters $20 a month to see her content.

However, the 22-year-old is now facing backlash from subscribers and other OnlyFans content creators, after she was accused of lying about creating nude content to get more money.

A screengrab shared to Twitter alleges to show Thorne promising ‘no clothes naked’ content to a subscriber if they unlock three extra images at the hefty price tag of $200. However, a subsequent screenshot of her sharing an article about her OnlyFans account appears to contradict this, quoting Thorne as saying: ‘Also noooo I’m not doing nudity!!!’

Furious content creators have also taken to Twitter to complain about the caps that have now been put in place for ‘pay per view’ content.

‘So Bella Thorne scammed her fans and sent out a $200 non-nude pay per view. Is that why the max pay per view price is $50 f*cking dollars now?? And why fans can only tip $100 f*cking dollars?? Because this dumb b*tch scammed everyone and OnlyFans and getting massive amounts of chargebacks???’ one content creator raged on Twitter.

The new changes to OnlyFans, seemingly thanks to Thorne, means some models will have to wait a month before being paid, Pedestrian reports, which could be detrimental to those who, unlike Thorne, rely on it for income.

The new measures also restrict how much money the content creators can earn, as users are reporting new limits on donations and tips from subscribers.

Another user: ‘She’s f*cked up so many peoples’ job while already being a successful actress with money already. The greed celebrities have for money when they already have boat loads of it amazes me.’

‘OnlyFans will delete her account,’ another suggested, ‘She is doing fraud.’

‘First Rubi Rose now Bella? Pretty gross to see mainstream celebrities basically making a joke out of Onlyfans, as if there weren’t enough people who didn’t trust the site,’ a fourth wrote.

Meanwhile, Thorne has been criticised for posting content that is said to be almost identical to the pictures already on show on her Instagram account.

However, in an interview with PAPER, Thorne explained she wanted to do OnlyFans because it ‘is the first platform where [she] can fully control [her] image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being [herself]’.

She also hinted that her account was linked to research for a new movie with acclaimed director Sean Baker, so perhaps we could see her take on the role of a content creator in a movie in the next couple of years, too.

For now, her OnlyFans page is designed to be a place to ‘really just be more personal with my fans’, with ‘good night and good morning messages’ and other tailored content available.

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Celebrity, Bella Thorne, Content Creators, Disney, OnlyFans

