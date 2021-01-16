Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer Over 'Fake' Cannibal Fetish Accusations bellathorne/Instagram/PA

Bella Thorne has come to Armie Hammer’s defence after his ex-girlfriend made some absurd claims about him.

In a recent interview, Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich claimed the actor said he wanted to break her rib and eat it, among other things.

In addition to this, in a message shared by anonymous Instagram account House of Effie, Hammer could supposedly be seen referring to himself as ‘100 percent cannibal’.

Vucekovich told Page Six, ‘He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.’ While she found it ‘weird’ at the time, Vucekovich simply shrugged it off.

Recalling a different event, she continued, ‘He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got.’

Bella Thorne has since defended Hammer on Instagram and branded the whole thing ‘fake’.

The actor wrote on Thursday, January 14, while sharing a screenshot of an article:

I honestly can’t believe this… people are crazy to fake this kinda sh*t. This poor guy and his kids, like leave him and his family alone. No way he’s a freaking CANNIBAL… Also there’s a million fake screen shots going around.

Hammer himself has also called the whole thing ‘bullsh*t’ and confirmed his departure from the Shotgun Wedding project in the wake of it all. He was supposed to be starring in the upcoming film alongside Jennifer Lopez.

The 34-year-old said in a statement to Variety:

I’m not responding to these bullsh*t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.

The production for Shotgun Wedding was set to start immediately, but it’s likely it will now be delayed while a replacement for Hammer is found.

