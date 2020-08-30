Bella Thorne Issues Apology To OnlyFans Creators After Changes To Site
Bella Thorne has issued an apology to OnlyFans content creators after the popular website brought in new policies limiting the amount people can charge.
Thorne joined the site last week and raked in $1 million after just 24 hours of being on the subscription service.
Following Thorne’s popularity on the site, a rumour surfaced that the actor was charging $200 for naked photos, though Thorne has denied this. Some argued the 22-year-old was scamming people out of money after stating she wasn’t sharing nude photographs, but still appeared to be offering them on her OnlyFans page.
Since the topic was widely discussed on social media, OnlyFans introduced new policies capping the amount people can charge for their photos; previously, people could charge what they wanted, but it has now been capped to $50. In addition to this, people can now only tip a maximum of $100, which reportedly wasn’t the case prior to Thorne joining.
The 22-year-old is faced substantial backlash from subscribers and other OnlyFans content creators, after she was accused of lying about creating nude content to get more money. Furious content creators also took to Twitter to complain about the caps that were put in place for ‘pay per view’ content after Thorne joined.
People have since blamed the actor for these changes, and it seems Thorne has now apologised for it.
Taking to Twitter yesterday, August 29, in a thread of tweets she wrote:
PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site.
I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew…
behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex
She continued that due to being a ‘mainstream face’, she wanted to use her platform to speak up and advocate something bigger than herself. Thorne admitted, ‘In this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.’
The former Disney star reassured people that she is meeting with OnlyFans to discuss why they brought in the new policies, calling it ‘f*cked up’.
She asked people to comment their concerns and grievances so she could bring them up at the meeting, as well as telling people to send their OnlyFans page links so she can promote them.
A spokesperson for OnlyFans told media outlets ‘any changes to transaction limits are not based on any one user.’
