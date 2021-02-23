Bella Thorne Says She Finally Feels Confident In Her Sexuality After ‘Difficult’ Child Star Career

bellathorne/Instagram/Disney

Bella Thorne has spoken out about her confidence in her sexuality and overcoming pressure to be perfect following her time as a Disney star.

The 23-year-old rose to fame when she was cast on the Disney Channel show Shake It Up at the age of 14 following years of modelling throughout her childhood.

Over the years she has appeared in films such as Blended and Midnight Sun, as well as working as a singer, songwriter and director, and after years of having to fit into the role that began with her Disney career she believes she’s now at a phase in her life where she has control.

Disney

In an interview with Fox News, Thorne said there are ‘a lot of pressures in the Disney eye to be so perfect.’ She expressed opinion that Disney ‘goes wrong’ with wanting to make ‘their kids seem perfect’, as it is unrealistic to expect the young stars to uphold the image.

The actor admitted it was something she could never relate to, saying: ‘That image is very difficult. It’s also never been me. I always just like to do whatever no one else is doing.’

She added:

Little kids growing up don’t need to see perfect people. Kids need to see real. They need to see diversity, they need to see intriguing. People that are real talk about real things. I think that was much more important than my image. The Disney image was much less important.

Bella Thorne/Instagram

In 2018, Thorne opened up about experiencing sexual and physical abuse until the age of 14. She touched on her family struggles in a poetry book titled The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, and in 2019 she came out as pansexual, meaning she does not base her attraction to people on gender or sexual identity.

Last year, the actor opened her OnlyFans account and earned $1 million on her first day on the site before revealing she joined it for research. She told Fox she now feels ‘really confident’ in her sexuality, and expressed her gratefulness at having been supported ‘by my peers and fans’ in coming out.

Bella Thorne/Instagram

She discussed the possibility of starting her own lingerie line, noting she would ‘make some good ass lingerie’, and explained that she is now used to ignoring trolls who criticise her racy Instagram posts.

Thorne commented:

You just can’t react. If someone says you’re an ugly piece of sh*t and you look bad, you’re thinking, ‘Am I really an ugly piece of sh*t? Is that who I am?’ By doing that you are giving those words weight. Those are really just words.

Having just released a new song titled Shake It, Thorne now plans to continue working on her music, designing her house and focussing on ‘how to be better and how to do better’ in 2021.