unilad
Advert

Bella Thorne Slammed For Taking Credit For OnlyFans Months After Sex Workers’ Criticism

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Dec 2020 11:49
Bella Thorne Slammed For Taking Credit For OnlyFans Months After Sex Workers' CriticismBella Thorne Slammed For Taking Credit For OnlyFans Months After Sex Workers' Criticismbellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne has infuriated sex workers by claiming she was the ‘first’ to join OnlyFans, despite only joining in August of this year.

‘Everyone jumping on OnlyFans but I took the hit for doing it first, cool,’ she wrote on Instagram stories earlier this week. ‘Legit everyone in my news feed following my footsteps.’

Advert

The comments have aggravated content creators who have been using the platform for a number of years since it was launched in 2016.

It comes after OnlyFans introduced new transaction limits, which capped pay-per-view prices to $50 and tips to a maximum of $100, in the weeks after Thorne joined the site.

Just a couple of weeks prior, the former Disney star broke records by making $1 million on her first day on the site, after selling a single picture of herself for $200. Although it was never actually confirmed, sex workers on the site believe the caps came as a result of Bella joining OnlyFans.

Advert

Thorne was heavily criticised at the time, after a screengrab of a conversation emerged that showed her promising that a pay-per-view picture was ‘fully nude’, despite it allegedly turning out to be a lingerie photo not too dissimilar from those on her public Instagram page.

‘Lots of OnlyFans creators, like myself, are single parents who solely rely on creating adult content to pay their bills and keep a roof over their head,’ content creator Elysia Etc told UNILAD at the time.

‘When celebrities with millions of established fans enter a space like adult content creation, they instantly dominate it – it’s the equivalent of putting a shark in a tank with lots of little fish. All the little fish now have to fight even harder to survive.’

Advert

Thorne was accused of ‘scamming people’ and giving content creators a bad name, by perpetuating certain stereotypes about sex workers.

The 23-year-old apologised at the time, and said she ‘wanted to bring attention to the site’ and ‘normalise the stigmas’. However, she has now claimed she was the ‘first’ to use OnlyFans.

‘Everyone jumping on OnlyFans but I took the hit for doing it first, cool. Legit everyone in my news feed following in my footsteps, but when I was getting heat, y’all were scared,’ she wrote.

Advert

Beyond the fact that millions of sex workers have been using the site for the last four years, Bella neglected to acknowledge that many celebrities were already on OnlyFans before she joined, including Cardi B, Rico Nasty and The Dream.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds
Animals

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor
Sport

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months
News

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules
Celebrity

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Celebrity, Bella Thorne, OnlyFans, sex workers

Credits

Viral Thread

  1. Viral Thread

    Bella Thorne slammed for 'tone-deaf' boast about her OnlyFans account

 