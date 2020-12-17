Bella Thorne Slammed For Taking Credit For OnlyFans Months After Sex Workers' Criticism bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne has infuriated sex workers by claiming she was the ‘first’ to join OnlyFans, despite only joining in August of this year.

‘Everyone jumping on OnlyFans but I took the hit for doing it first, cool,’ she wrote on Instagram stories earlier this week. ‘Legit everyone in my news feed following my footsteps.’

Advert 10

The comments have aggravated content creators who have been using the platform for a number of years since it was launched in 2016.

It comes after OnlyFans introduced new transaction limits, which capped pay-per-view prices to $50 and tips to a maximum of $100, in the weeks after Thorne joined the site.

Just a couple of weeks prior, the former Disney star broke records by making $1 million on her first day on the site, after selling a single picture of herself for $200. Although it was never actually confirmed, sex workers on the site believe the caps came as a result of Bella joining OnlyFans.

Advert 10

Thorne was heavily criticised at the time, after a screengrab of a conversation emerged that showed her promising that a pay-per-view picture was ‘fully nude’, despite it allegedly turning out to be a lingerie photo not too dissimilar from those on her public Instagram page.

‘Lots of OnlyFans creators, like myself, are single parents who solely rely on creating adult content to pay their bills and keep a roof over their head,’ content creator Elysia Etc told UNILAD at the time.

‘When celebrities with millions of established fans enter a space like adult content creation, they instantly dominate it – it’s the equivalent of putting a shark in a tank with lots of little fish. All the little fish now have to fight even harder to survive.’

Advert 10

Thorne was accused of ‘scamming people’ and giving content creators a bad name, by perpetuating certain stereotypes about sex workers.

The 23-year-old apologised at the time, and said she ‘wanted to bring attention to the site’ and ‘normalise the stigmas’. However, she has now claimed she was the ‘first’ to use OnlyFans.

‘Everyone jumping on OnlyFans but I took the hit for doing it first, cool. Legit everyone in my news feed following in my footsteps, but when I was getting heat, y’all were scared,’ she wrote.

Advert 10

Beyond the fact that millions of sex workers have been using the site for the last four years, Bella neglected to acknowledge that many celebrities were already on OnlyFans before she joined, including Cardi B, Rico Nasty and The Dream.