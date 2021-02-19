Bella Thorne’s OnlyFans Controversy Explored In Documentary About Sex Worker Platform

bellathorne/Instagram

A new documentary has delved into the controversy surrounding former Disney star Bella Thorne joining OnlyFans and the repercussions it had on sex workers.

OnlyFans: $elling Sexy takes a closer look at the NSFW subscription site, and how adult content creators have been affected by the recent influx of celebrities signing up to the site.

The site, which allows users to subscribe to certain content creators for a monthly fee, has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, particularly since the pandemic began, and many people have been forced to look for other ways to make money.

In August last year, Bella Thorne infamously joined OnlyFans, and immediately broke records on becoming the first person to earn more than $1 million on her first day on the site.

However, her account was shrouded in controversy, after it was revealed that she was allegedly selling pay-per-view nudes, which in fact were just bikini pictures not dissimilar to those seen on her public Instagram account.

Shortly afterwards, OnlyFans announced it was introducing financial limits on pay-per-view transactions; something which many sex workers say has lost them huge sums of income.

‘Lots of Onlyfans creators, like myself, are single parents who solely rely on creating adult content to pay their bills and keep a roof over their head,’ adult content creator Elysia told UNILAD at the time.

‘When celebrities with millions of established fans enter a space like adult content creation, they instantly dominate it – it’s the equivalent of putting a shark in a tank with lots of little fish. All the little fish now have to fight even harder to survive.’

In response to the controversy, Thorne said she was simply trying to raise awareness of the site and help break the stigma; however, many content creator believe she never considered how her actions could affect those who rely on such sites for income.

The controversy kept on coming when Thorne suddenly claimed to be the ‘first’ person to join OnlyFans, despite only signing up in August 2020, four years after the subscription site first came out.

‘Everyone jumping on OnlyFans but I took the hit for doing it first, cool,’ she wrote on her Instagram stories in December last year.

‘Legit everyone in my news feed following my footsteps.’

People on social media quickly pointed out that other celebrities, such as Cardi B and Blac Chyna, had been using the site for much longer than Thorne, while others criticised her for taking credit away from sex workers who have been using OnlyFans for years.

OnlyFans: $elling Sexy is available to watch on Hulu now.