Belle Delphine Just Explained Why She Dropped Out Of School Aged 14

belle.delphiny/Instagram

Belle Delphine has explained why she dropped out of secondary school at the age of 14.

The online star, real name Mary-Belle Kirschner, is an extremely popular online personality, from being a YouTuber with nearly two million subscribers to one of the world’s highest-earning OnlyFans models, recently releasing pornographic videos with her boyfriend, who remains anonymous.

While no stranger to attention, from her adoring fans to critics, the 21-year-old left her UK secondary school at a relatively young age. Years later, she’s become one of the internet’s most recognisable faces.

Belle Delphine 1 belle.delphiny/Instagram

In an interview with Insider, Delphine said she was a ‘weird’ kid growing up who struggled with a ‘bad mental state’ at school. It was bullying that first pushed her to leave school, she said.

When she turned 14, Delphine transferred to a different school. At this point, her former classmates found videos of her making offensive jokes in the styles of her favourite YouTubers and characters, such as iDubbbz and Filthy Frank.

She explained, ‘Basically this joke was a string of ironic comments. The initial thread started with someone saying… I love cancer. So people were saying, like… I love cancer because you can get a free wig. I said… I love cancer because you can go to Disneyland.’

Belle Delphine 3 belle.delphiny/Instagram

Soon, pupils at her old and current school were sharing screenshots of the clips and ramping up the bullying, with Delphine waking up to ‘hate after hate after hate’, prompting her to turn her back on school all together.

She said, ‘In some ways, it really propelled me more into the internet. When that happened, and everyone in my hometown kind of turned against me, it really kind of made me turn against them and go… f*ck you. It really isolated me even more because I thought the internet was the only place people accepted me.’

Delphine has attracted controversy, whether it’s for selling ‘gamer girl’ bathwater or ‘promoting rape’ as part of her OnlyFans content. The latter refers to a recent photoshoot that showed her some sort of kidnap role-play, tied up with duct tape over her mouth.

Responding to the backlash, she refused to apologise, saying, ‘There is nothing wrong with enjoying power-play and BDSM where both people are consensual. I think saying because I enjoy consensual non-consent is promoting rape, is the same as the argument that violence in video games promotes violence.’

As for dealing with criticism, years after being bullied in school, she said, ‘Once you see so many negative comments in a row, it kind of makes you not care anymore. After you’ve seen the same hate comment 100 times, you think… I’ve heard that one. You don’t care.’

In an earlier interview with UNILAD, she also said, ‘When you show who you are and people like that – that’s really the biggest compliment of all. Of course, there are also a lot of people who don’t like that, and that’s fine. You will never exist on the internet without both people liking, and also disliking you.’