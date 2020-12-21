Belle Delphine Tells Logan Paul She Makes $1 Million A Month On OnlyFans

Belle Delphine OnlyFans Impaulsive/YouTube

Belle Delphine has become a prominent figure in popular culture after a series of provocative stunts. On Logan Paul’s podcast, she has now revealed how much she is currently making on OnlyFans and she is set to make significantly more in the coming months.

While talking to Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, Belle Delphine revealed how successful her OnlyFans has been. The internet celebrity has been somewhat of a controversial figure, and when Belle Delphine spoke to UNILAD she described her unexpected success. However, Delphine claimed she did not want to ‘flex’ when asked about her earnings when questioned on the podcast.

With that said, it turns out the celebrity earns a lot more than most OnlyFans users and is reportedly making $1 million every month from the platform.

Check out the clip below where she reveals her earnings and future plans:

The discussion initially focused on how the celebrity was going to begin charging for her first porn video which is set to be released in December. From this point, the celebrity divulged how she does on the back of charging $35 a month for OnlyFans access. Despite their significant following, it seems that Delphine didn’t seem to realise that she was earning significantly more than other people on the platform.

Speaking to Paul, Delphine explained how she viewed her position on OnlyFans:

All, like, the main people on OnlyFans are roughly earning the same, I think… From what I know, and at the moment it’s, like, a mill a month.

Logan Paul and his co-host, Mike Majlak, then went on to clarify that the higher earners usually earn less than half of that per month. This seemed to shock Delphine, and while it wasn’t intended to be a flex, it is a pretty impressive figure.

In terms of her upcoming film, Delphine has also explained her feelings about the release:

I am having that same scared feeling. After I take this leap, I suppose there will be no scared feeling anymore. Because that is the furthest you can go.

Going forward, it seems that the internet celebrity will be figuring out the best way to profit from her video whether its additional subscriptions or a one-time fee.

Either way, it seems that Belle will be making a lot of money for the foreseeable future.

