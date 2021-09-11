Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Make Dazzling Red Carpet Appearance Together Again For First Time

PA Images

After sending the internet into a spiral with their boat trip, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez flaunted the rekindling of their relationship with a red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

Social media users found themselves thrown back to 2002 earlier this year when J.Lo shared a picture of herself and Affleck kissing onboard a luxurious yacht as the singer celebrated her 52nd birthday.

Though the pair had been pictured getting up close and personal in the weeks prior, the image marked the first official confirmation from the couple that they were in fact back together after previously calling it quits in 2004.

On Friday, September 10, ‘Bennifer’ officially brought their new-old relationship out in public as they stepped onto the red carpet and posed alongside Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and director Ridley Scott ahead of the world premiere of the historical drama The Last Duel.

Images of the couple show Lopez in a white dress, holding hands with Affleck who wore a suit and bow tie. The couple left no doubts about their status as they also leaned in for a kiss in front of the cameras.

According to Variety, Affleck and Lopez travelled to the festival together after landing at Venice airport on Thursday and taking a speedboat into the city. Their arrival answered weeks of speculation about whether they would attend together, and marked their first major red carpet debut since reuniting.

The pair first met in December 2001 when filming the comedy movie Gigli, in which Affleck’s character fell in love with Lopez’s. The singer was married to her second husband, Cris Judd, at the time, but after she filed for divorce the following year she and Affleck officially struck up a relationship.

The pair got engaged just a few months later in November 2002, but later postponed the wedding due to ‘excessive media attention’.

In January 2004, one of J.Lo’s representatives released a statement announcing the singer had ended her engagement to Affleck, but the story did not end there as in May 2021 rumours began to circulate that they were hanging out again, ultimately leading to Friday’s sparkling debut.