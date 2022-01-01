Betty White Never ‘Feared Passing’ And Believed She’d See Her Late Husband Again

Alamy

As tributes continue to roll in for Betty White, who died yesterday aged 99, those closest to the star have been sharing their own thoughts on her passing.

Among the first to speak out was White’s longtime agent and close friend, Jeff Witjas, who broke the news of her death on New Year’s Eve, confirming that the Hollywood legend ‘died peacefully in her sleep at her home’.

Advert 10

Echoing the thoughts of many, Witjas said of White, ‘Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever, I will miss her terribly.’ Yet, while her death has led to an outpouring of sadness, Witjas said White herself was not afraid to die, for one very touching reason.

Alamy

‘I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden,’ he said in a statement to PEOPLE magazine, adding, ‘She believed she would be with him again.’

White was married to Ludden – a TV presenter and game show host – for 18 years until his death aged 63 from stomach cancer in 1981.

Advert 10

In the decades following his passing, White frequently spoke of her love for her late husband, once responding to a question about whether she would remarry by saying, ‘Once you’ve had the best, who needs the rest?’

Alamy

Ahead of the premiere of The Golden Girls, in which her character Rose was also a widow, White revealed to the New York Times that ‘A couple of speeches Rose makes get me by the throat. All I have to do is substitute ‘Allen’ for ‘Charlie,’ Rose’s husband.’

When asked more than a decade after his death what she would like to hear God say when she arrived in heaven, should it exist, White replied, ‘Hello Betty. Here’s Allen.’

Advert 10