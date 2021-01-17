Betty White Turns 99, Says She 'Can Stay Up As Late As She Wants' PA

Comedian and actress Betty White has a modest, low-key birthday planned as she turns 99 today, January 17.

She has revealed that her plans include feeding a pair of ducks that regularly visit her home in Los Angeles, and a simple birthday meal of a hot dog and French fries.

Marking her monumental birthday, White said: ‘Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!’

She told AP News she has also received a bouquet of roses from her longtime friend and agent, Jeff Witjas.

In an interview with People this week, White shared her tips for always staying on the bright side of life.

‘I don’t like the other side. The positive side is a lot more fun,’ she said.

‘I am blessed with good health, so turning 99 is no different than turning 98,’ she added.

Quizzed on her secrets for living a full and happy life, her advice on what one needs is simple and clear.

‘A sense of humour. Don’t take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself,’ she said.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, she said she is looking forward to ‘visiting with close friends and bringing food to my animal friends’ once the crisis calms.

White began her television career in 1939, when she appeared on an experimental television show named The Merry Widow.

Since then she has enjoyed a magnitude of success, earning five Emmy awards and her very own Hollywood Star.

