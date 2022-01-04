Betty White’s Agent Clarifies Cause Of Death Following False Reports

Alamy

Betty White’s agent has pushed back against false rumours circulating about her death, after conspiracy theorists claimed she’d died as a result of complications from the Covid-19 vaccine.

Jeff Witjas, who broke the news of White’s death aged 99 on Friday, December 31, issued a statement condemning anti-vaxxers for spreading fake quotes, saying her death ‘should not be politicised.’

Advert 10

Alamy

‘Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,’ Witjas said.

‘She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived,’ he added, per PEOPLE magazine.

The clarification came after several prominent anti-vaxxers accounts on Twitter began linking her death to the booster jab, without evidence, shortly after news of her passing broke. Many of the accounts shared a quote falsely attributed to White, which read ‘Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today.’

Advert 10

Alamy

Witjas denied the quote had come from White, confirming she had not been vaccinated three days before her death. ‘She never said that regarding the booster. Betty died of natural causes. She did not have the booster three days before she died,’ he said.

White passed away at home in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve, less than three weeks before she was set to celebrate her 100th birthday. It was claimed yesterday by her long-time friend, Vicki Lawrence, that her final word was that of her husband’s name, ‘Allen.’