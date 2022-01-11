Betty White’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Alamy

Betty White’s death certificate has been released, revealing the cause of her death

The actor, who starred in many much-loved television programmes, was found by Los Angeles police having passed away on December 31, 2021.

White had a television career spanning 60 years, having featured in programmes such as Golden Girls and The Lionhearts.

The star passed away just 17 days before she was due to turn 100, and the cause of her death has since been revealed.

White’s death certificate states that the actress died as a result of a stroke that she suffered six days previously, TMZ reports.

The stroke caused White to sustain brand tissue damage after part of her brain didn’t receive enough blood.

On the death certificate, her passing is listed as a cerebrovascular accident, which can be caused by the brain suffering from broken blood vessels or blood clots.

Sources close to White told the outlet that despite the stroke, the star was awake and had been able to speak. However, they reported that she later died peacefully in her sleep.

On January 17, a film in the star’s honour is set to debut featuring the likes of Tina Fey, Ryan Reynolds, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden and Clint Eastwood.

It is titled Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration.

Ryan Reynolds was among a number of celebrities who took to social media to post tributes for the actress, with Reynolds reflecting on how ‘great’ she was at ‘defying expectation’. Moreover, many users noted her allyship to the LGBTQ+ community.

January 17 will also be named ‘Betty White Day’ in the actor’s hometown of Illinois.

