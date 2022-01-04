Betty White’s Sweet Final Words Revealed By Former Co-Star

Alamy

Betty White’s former co-star has revealed what the legendary actress said before passing away aged 99, and it’s extremely touching.

Vicki Lawrence, 72, starred with White in Mama’s Family in the early 1980s, and the pair remained friends for decades afterwards.

Understandably crushed by news of her death, Lawrence paid tribute to her friend and colleague on Monday, January 3, revealing new information about White’s last moments.

‘I texted Carol [Burnett] and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away’,’ she told Page Six, claiming that Burnett responded by writing, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen’.’

White was married to Allen Ludden, her third husband, from 1963 until his death from stomach cancer in 1981. In the forty years since his passing she frequently talked about her love for her husband, often saying that she hoped to be reunited with him after her death.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine confirming her passing, White’s agent Jeff Witjas said, ‘I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.’

While for now the claims about White’s final words haven’t been confirmed, Lawrence said she’s hopeful Burnett’s message was true, saying ‘How sweet is that? I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought’.’

White’s apparent final message is a touching echo of previous comments she’s made about her thoughts on death. When previously asked what she’d like to hear God say when she arrived in heaven, should it exist, White simply said she’d like to hear: ‘Hello Betty. Here’s Allen.’

