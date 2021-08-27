unilad
Beyoncé Responds After Being Slammed For Wearing $30 Million ‘Blood Diamond’

by : Hannah Smith on : 27 Aug 2021 18:50
Beyonce Responds After Being Slammed For Wearing $30 Million 'Blood Diamond'PA Images/@beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé is said to be ‘disappointed and angry’ following backlash over her new Tiffany campaign.

The star and her husband, Jay-Z, were revealed as the new faces of the jewellery brand earlier this week, but have found themselves the subject of controversy after fans claimed Beyoncé was wearing a ‘blood diamond.’

Beyonce and Jay-Z in new Tiffany campaign (Tiffany &amp; Co)Tiffany &amp; Co

Now, after a significant social media outcry, the star has reportedly responded, with a source telling The Sun the singer is ‘aware of the criticism and is disappointed and angry that she wasn’t made aware of questions about its history.’

The iconic 128.54 carat $30 million canary yellow Tiffany Diamond was ‘discovered’ in South Africa in the 19th century, and has been the subject of criticism for many years over its less-than-transparent origins. The term ‘blood diamond’ refers to gems that are mined in conflict zones and sold to fund military action.

Many diamond mines in Africa have historically been run by colonialists and warlords who often relied on slaves and child labourers, with the Kimberly mine in which the Tiffany Diamond was discovered known to have forced its workers to live in abject conditions.

Beyoncé has not publicly commented on the campaign, which saw her and Jay-Z pay tribute to Audrey Hepburn and Jean Michel Basquiat, but her mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram earlier this week to defend her daughter from the accusations.

Beyonce wearing the canary yellow diamond (Tiffany &amp; Co)Tiffany &amp; Co

‘How many of you socially conscious activist[s] own diamonds? I thought so! Well guess what did you go to try to check to see where the diamond came from? Probably not,’ Knowles wrote.

‘So when you guys get engaged you won’t have a diamond you gonna put on a sterling silver band And you better check out where it came from and the origin of where came from and why you add it check out the calls for the Leather that you weird (sic) because they made it came from another country to ban and not buy diamonds right because your (sic) righteous!’ she continued.

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: Celebrity, Beyonce, Blood diamond, Jay-Z, Tiffany &amp; Co

