Bhad Bhabie Claims She Was Abused At Ranch Where Dr Phil Sends Teenagers

Bhad Bhabie has claimed that she was abused at the ranch where TV talk show host Dr Phil sends troubled teenagers.

Turn-About Ranch in Escalante, Utah, prides itself on ‘help[ing] troubled youth develop into effective individuals’, but it’s now facing lawsuits for negligence.

Bhad Barbie, real name Danielle Bregoli, was sent to the ranch after featuring on Dr Phil in 2016. The teenager later went viral for the catch line, ‘Catch me outside, how ’bout that?’ and has since taken up a music career.

However, for the first time since featuring on Dr Phil, the 17-year-old has spoken out about the abuse she allegedly endured while at the ranch and what goes on there.

In a video shared on Friday, March 19, Bregoli gave testimony about how the ranch would ‘take away necessity privileges’ such as sleeping in a bed and being kept warm.

The video, titled ‘Breaking Code Silence’, also outlined what she witnessed happening to other kids at the camp, including some being forcefully restrained by the ranch’s staff.

She explained in the video:

While I was there, a lot of crazy things happened. I saw a kid being held down for just trying to leave. Honestly, I don’t think he was trying to run away, I think he was just trying to walk out the door and get some time to himself and they restrained him and held him down. They had no problem holding kids down, which is against the law. You’re not supposed to touch the kids but they had no problem doing that.

The Famous rapper continued to say that it was ‘[the staff’s] word against [theirs]’ and that they had no evidence of the goings-on there, due to the fact they’re not allowed their phones.

‘That’s the thing about these places. You have no evidence. You don’t have a phone there. There’s no cameras there. There’s no evidence,’ Bregoli added.

Discussing the abuse she herself endured, she recalled how she was put in a teepee and staff at the ranch refused to let her fall asleep.

Bregoli explained:

You have to sit there for three days. They wouldn’t let me lay down for nothing. Like, I was falling asleep and they’re like, ‘Oh, get up, get up.’ So I’m just sitting here like, ‘This is gonna be really bad,’ when I see these people have no sympathy.

The 17-year-old’s allegations come after a fellow former Turn-About Ranch resident made claims that she was sexually assaulted while there.

Hannah Archuleta came forward last month about the abuse and alleged that she endured sexual abuse multiple times during her stay by members of staff.

Now 19, part of Archuleta’s statement read, ‘No child should suffer abuse and no child should ever be sent to these today to spread the message to every parent in America.’

She further called on parents to not send their children to the ranch and to stop endorsing them.

According to Vulture, the 19-year-old is suing the facility for negligence after alleged sexual assault by a staff member in 2019.