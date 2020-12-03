Bhad Bhabie Has Finally Apologised For Saying ‘Who Wants To Be Black?’
Bhad Bhabie has finally apologised for comments she made earlier in the year that many believed to be racist.
The 17-year-old rapper stated that she was ‘tired of having her words twisted’ on social media, claiming that people had misunderstood her when she said, ‘Who wants to be Black?’
Sharing a video on Instagram, Bhad Bhabie – real name Danielle Bregoli – apologised ‘to anyone who was offended’ by what she had said, stating that she had ‘not meant how it was taken’.
Back in April, Bhabie was heavily criticised after she applied dark make-up to her skin and wore her hair curly. Many accused her of cultural appropriation, as well as attempting to appear as a person of a different race.
Firing back at this criticism at the time in a Instagram Live session, Bhabie said:
Y’all just want to hate me, no matter what I do. I f*ckin’ get my makeup done, now I’m Black! Get the f*ck outta here … That’s the makeup light.
It’s supposed to – I guess it’s not supposed to – but it just made me look darker … Y’all are stupid as f*ck.
If I wanted to be f*ckin’ Black, you would hear me talkin’ about, ‘I’m Black. I’m Black.’ I would be sayin’ the n-word, I would be doing sh*t Black people do … Who wants to be Black!? I don’t understand that. I just can’t comprehend it.
Bhabie then proceeded to controversially compare herself with Tarzan, a fictional character who was raised in the jungle:
I can’t help that I act a little bit ‘hood,’ or if I act what y’all would say is ‘more Black’. I’m sorry, that’s the type of people I grew up around. Y’all say that I ‘try to be Black’ because maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan.
Eight months on, and Bhabie has now attempted to defend herself in a video uploaded to Instagram, captioned:
I apologize to anyone who was offended by what I said, it was not meant how it was taken. I would like for y’all to understand that I didn’t mean it in a bad way I was saying it like, ‘Who are you talking about?’
Not meaning it’s bad to [be] that. Please don’t twist my words. I truly never meant to offend anyone. This is the last time i will defend myself on this topic yall can’t twist what ever you want but I know what I truly mean.
This apology comes a week after Bhabie opened up about no longer being close friends with Billie Eilish during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing she believes ‘someone got into her ear about me and made her think that I was a bad person’.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
