Bhad Bhabie Has Finally Apologised For Saying ‘Who Wants To Be Black?’

Y’all just want to hate me, no matter what I do. I f*ckin’ get my makeup done, now I’m Black! Get the f*ck outta here … That’s the makeup light.

It’s supposed to – I guess it’s not supposed to – but it just made me look darker … Y’all are stupid as f*ck.

If I wanted to be f*ckin’ Black, you would hear me talkin’ about, ‘I’m Black. I’m Black.’ I would be sayin’ the n-word, I would be doing sh*t Black people do … Who wants to be Black!? I don’t understand that. I just can’t comprehend it.