Bhad Bhabie Threatens To Sue Airbnb In Latest Rampage

CBS/PA Images

Bhad Bhabie has set her sights on her latest target, attacking Airbnb in a new rant after reportedly being unable to use the company’s services.

The rapper, real name Danielle Bregoli, threatened to sue the home rental company after discovering she was able to create an account but could not rent a property because of her age.

Advert 10

In an expletive-laden Instagram Story, the 18-year old wrote, ‘F*** @airbnb ya’ll are weird asf not renting to me Bc I’m 18 FYI I’ve never thrown a party in my life believe it or not.’

PA Images

The rapper went on to threaten the company with legal action, saying, ‘Ya’ll will b hearing from my lawyer b******.’

In response, Airbnb has pointed out that Bhad Bhabie’s struggles are in line with its age requirements, which don’t allow new users under the age of 25 to rent properties in their local area. This is thought to be an attempt to prevent young people from hiring out houses and apartments to trash for parties.

Advert 10

The policy states that ‘in some locations, people under age 25 with fewer than 3 positive reviews can’t book entire home listings within their local areas’, but adds that ‘outside the local area, they can book any type of listing’.

PA Images

In a separate Instagram story, Bhad Bhabie denied she was planning on using Airbnb to host a rager, writing, ‘Before y’all trolls get into a tizzy I use it for travel.’

A representative for the viral rapper told TMZ, ‘She feels it’s blatant age discrimination. She pointed out that her manager who is twice her age is way more likely to be throwing a party at an Airbnb than she is.’

Advert 10