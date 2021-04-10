Big Brother Star Nikki Grahame Dies Aged 38
Big Brother legend Nikki Grahame has died at the age of 38.
The reality TV star had long been suffering with anorexia but sadly succumbed to the illness despite having recently checked into a private hospital.
The news was confirmed by friends via a GoFundMe Page they’d created in a bid to raise money for Grahame’s treatment. Nearly £70,000 had been raised for the late 38-year-old.
The statement posted today, April 10, read:
It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April.
It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.
They continued to ask people for privacy during this difficult time and that the full details of Grahame’s death would released once they knew more.
The post was finished with, ‘Rest In Peace, Nikki. We love you & not a day will go by without missing your smile.’
Grahame rose to fame after featuring on 2006’s Big Brother and went on to do other stints in reality TV as well as releasing two books, Dying To Be Thin (2009) and Fragile (2012), which detailed her battle with anorexia.
Regarding the £70,000 that was raised for her, the page’s organisers said that the funds will remain in the GoFundMe they’d created until they’d established a charity to donate the money to in Grahame’s honour.
Our thoughts are with Grahame’s family and friends.
If you’ve been affected by any of the issues in this article and would like to speak with someone in confidence, call the BEAT Eating Disorders helpline on 0808 801 0677. Helplines are open 365 days a year from 9am–8pm during the week, and 4pm–8pm on weekends and bank holidays. Alternatively, you can try the one-to-one webchat.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: Celebrity, Big Brother, Death, Eating Disorder