Bill Cosby Might Be Planning A Comedy Tour

PA Images

Bill Cosby may be planning a comedy tour following his recent release from prison.

Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was officially overturned on Wednesday, June 30, after spending more than two years behind bars. He was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison in 2019 after being found guilty of drugging and molesting ex-basketball player, Andrea Constand.

Advert 10

Through the efforts of his lawyers, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to overturn the comedian’s conviction after reviewing two aspects of the case Cosby’s lawyers had challenged.

PA Images

Prosecutors had reportedly gone back on a promise by former District Attorney Bruce Castor, who said he wouldn’t prosecute Cosby in return for his deposition in a civil case that Constand had filed prior to the criminal case, Inside Edition reports. It was District Attorney Kevin Steele who made the decision to arrest Cosby in 2015.

Castor said, ‘If I thought I could have convicted Bill Cosby in 2005, I would have arrested him and prosecuted him personally. I can tell when there’s not enough evidence to win a case, and we didn’t have it.’ Constand alleged the assault took place in 2004.

Advert 10

In the wake of the promise made by Castor, Cosby’s legal team argued that Steele should have upheld Castor’s promise.

PA Images

While Cosby has only been out of prison for a few days, he’s reportedly already contemplating going on tour. Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told Inside Edition, ‘A number of promoters have called. Comedy club owners have called. People want to see him.’

Meanwhile, some people have expressed outrage following the 83-year-old’s release. One of his accusers Patricia Leary Steuer said, ‘There were more than 63 of us who came forward in the end… I’m wondering what the purpose was of the 43 years of this ordeal and the trauma that I had and the trauma that my family endured as a result.’

Advert 10

‘I hope this won’t discourage people. It is a discouraging message to sexual assault survivors. I hope it won’t because in the end all you can do is come forward and tell the truth,’ she added.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.