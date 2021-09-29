Bill Cosby Shares Controversial Opinion On R. Kelly Verdict

Alamy

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby reportedly had a controversial response to the news that R. Kelly was found guilty of sexually abusing women and children.

Following a six week trial, a jury this week found Kelly guilty on nine charges including eight counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering.

Nine women and two men took to the stand during the trial to accuse Kelly of acts of sexual humiliation and violence, with the jury saying Kelly was the ringleader of a coercive scheme that lured in women and children.

The Ignition rapper, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, could spend the rest of his life behind bars after his sentencing, however, Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, has implied the actor is unimpressed with the way the trial was handled.

In an interview with TMZ after Kelly was found guilty, Wyatt said he and Cosby had spoken about the result and that the actor said ‘look, the guy was railroaded’.

He went on to suggest systemic racism had played a part in Kelly being found guilty, as well as the actions of lawyer Gloria Allred, who represented alleged victims in Kelly’s case after having previously represented accusers in a case that saw Cosby convicted of sexual assault in 2018.

Wyatt continued: ‘As he said Gloria Allred did the same thing that she did with him. You parade women out and you stir up the public sentiment to go against him and that’s what they did to R. Kelly. My client’s conviction was vacated by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court because they saw the truth. And what we see in America today you know with R. Kelly is an assault on Black men’

‘This is an assault on successful Black men who are doing great things,’ Wyatt added.

The spokesperson went on to express his belief that Kelly may have a ‘strong case on appeal’ and that his conviction may be overturned if his case reaches ‘the highest court in the land’.

Speaking to reporters at the trial, per BBC News, Allred said: ‘I’ve been practising law for 47 years. During this time, I’ve pursued many sexual predators who have committed crimes against women and children. Of all the predators that I have pursued, Mr Kelly is the worst.’

Meanwhile, prosecutor Jacquelyn Kasulis said the jury’s decision sent a message to powerful men like Kelly, proving that ‘no matter how long it takes, the long arm of the law will catch up with you.’

Kelly is set to be sentenced on May 4.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas