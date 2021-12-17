Bill Gates Just Predicted When He Thinks The Pandemic Will Finally End
Bill Gates has just predicted when he believes we will see the end of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a recent blog post entitled Reasons for optimism after a difficult year, the Microsoft co-founder admitted that 2021 had been ‘the most unusual and difficult year of my life’, remarking ‘my personal world has never felt smaller than it did over the last twelve months’.
Gates, who also went through a divorce this year, reflected some of the ‘monumental events’ that have taken place over the past 12 months, before looking forward to the future.
Expressing cautious optimism as we move forward to 2022, Gates wrote:
Because of the Delta variant and challenges with vaccine uptake, we’re not as close to the end of the pandemic as I hoped by now.
I didn’t foresee that such a highly transmissible variant would come along, and I underestimated how tough it would be to convince people to take the vaccine and continue to use masks.
[…] I am hopeful, though, that the end is finally in sight. It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close some time in 2022.
Although Gates admits ‘the Omicron variant is concerning’, he remains ‘hopeful that, at some point next year, COVID-19 will become an endemic disease in most places’.
Envisioning what this might look like, Gates suggested:
Communities will still see occasional outbreaks, but new drugs will be available that could take care of most cases and hospitals will be able to handle the rest.
Your individual risk level will be low enough that you won’t need to factor it into your decision-making as much. It won’t be primary when deciding whether to work from the office or let your kids go to their soccer game or watch a movie in a theatre.
Although these are just predictions, Gates has shown startling foresight on such issues before. During a TED Talk given in 2015, Gates famously predicted the spread of ‘a virus where people feel well enough while they’re infectious that they get on a plane or they go to a market,’ warning that the planet wasn’t prepared for the next epidemic.
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online
