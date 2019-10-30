Bill Murray Works At An Airport P. F. Chang’s Now

After decades of working in the film industry, Bill Murray has a new job.

Well, kind of.

The actor sat down for a chat with Amy Schumer for the most recent installment of her podcast 3 Girls 1 Keith, where the pair discussed an array of different topics from the Roosevelts to Murray’s desire to work at P.F Changs.

When asked what job he’d like to do beyond acting, Murray revealed he once filled out an application to work at the chain.

PA

‘I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang’s at the Atlanta airport,’ he said, ‘because I think that’s one of the great places.’

Schumer asked him: ‘To do what? Just any job?’ to which Murray replied: ‘It looks like the best time.’

Low and behold, Murray’s dreams could actually become a reality, as the food chain has since extended a job invitation to the veteran actor.

Writing on Twitter, the food vendor wrote:

Bill, you’re hired! When can you start?

Among other revelations, Murray confessed the thing he watches most while chilling at home is Family Feud.

‘I’m going to give you my little secret,’ he said. ‘I record it. I can come home and I have recorded 61 episodes of ‘Family Feud,’ because it’s on all day long.

The actor continued:

It’s on all day long and by law it has to be on all day long. But then, what I do is I take the time to fast forward in each episode all the way to Fast Money. Cause that to me is the excitement part of the show. I skip the early rounds because I don’t always respect their tactics.

Petition to get Bill Murray on the rota at P.F Changs?

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]