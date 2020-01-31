Billie Eilish Calls Out Fan For Pretending To Be Her And Making Her Look Bad
Billie Eilish has called out an unidentified female for pretending to be her and making her ‘look bad’.
The 18-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a picture of the young woman quite obviously pretending to be her dubbing it unsafe and that it makes her look bad.
In the picture shared by Eilish, you see a female with black hair, bright green roots, sunglasses and clothing similar to what the singer would wear with two ‘security guards’.
The four-time Grammy winner shared the photo on her Instagram story with the caption:
Please don’t do this shit. It’s not safe for you and it is mean to the people who dont know any better you make me look bad [sic]
She also zoomed in on the socks the fake Billie was wearing saying it was ‘disrespectful’ implying that she’d never wear something like that.
In real Billie’s defence, the fake Billie does look like she’s borrowed her dad’s 30-year-old football socks.
Eilish shared the picture from an Instagram fan page that called out the unidentified female for faking being her singer and tagged the real Billie for her to see.
Photographer Jordan Matter was the brains behind the fake Billie Eilish stunt, and he has since issued an apology to Eilish for having someone impersonate her.
The photographer even went to the extreme of posting Instagram stories for his 1.3 million followers to see with him sat in a limo with the fake Billie saying he was on his way to Santa Monica pier with a ‘special guest’.
Following the backlash, the photographer and YouTuber has taken to Instagram where he said he had no intention of disrespecting the 18-year-old singer.
The post read:
Hello everyone. You’ve been commenting on the video shoot I did yesterday, and I’d like to respond. I gathered a crowd and had an acrobat pretending to be Billie do a huge cheer flip, which revealed it was not Billie. I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie.
I’m a big fan, like everyone else. I’ve never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they’re pretty common so I thought it would be fun to add my own acrobatic twist. I felt it was completely harmless since at no time in the video are we pretending that she is actually Billie.
I have reached out directly to Billie and Maggie and apologized, and I will not post the video without their permission. I hope this clarifies everything.
This isn’t the first time someone was impersonated Eilish: YouTuber Mackenzie Turner shared a video of her meeting someone whom she believed to be the real Billie.
Turner, who’s evidently a huge fan of the singer, excitedly follows the fake-Eilish around the mall along with loads of others while filming, but doesn’t get much interaction from her.
The YouTuber, who’s video has had over 100,000 views, captioned the clip ‘I MET BILLIE EILISH AT THE MALL (SHE WAS SO RUDE)’.
While fans will have been hugely disappointed to later discover it wasn’t the real Billie Eilish they saw, at least they know she isn’t actually rude.
Note to self: don’t impersonate Billie Eilish – but if I do, wear good socks.
