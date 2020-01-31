Billie Eilish Calls Out Fan For Pretending To Be Her And Making Her Look Bad

Hello everyone. You’ve been commenting on the video shoot I did yesterday, and I’d like to respond. I gathered a crowd and had an acrobat pretending to be Billie do a huge cheer flip, which revealed it was not Billie. I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie.

I’m a big fan, like everyone else. I’ve never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they’re pretty common so I thought it would be fun to add my own acrobatic twist. I felt it was completely harmless since at no time in the video are we pretending that she is actually Billie.

I have reached out directly to Billie and Maggie and apologized, and I will not post the video without their permission. I hope this clarifies everything.