Billie Eilish Expertly Shuts Down White People Saying 'All Lives Matter' PA Images

Billie Eilish has condemned people using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

A number of celebrities have spoken out following the death of Floyd, a black man who lost his life after a police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest, despite protests that he couldn’t breathe.

John Boyega, Taylor Swift, Steve Carell and Seth Rogen are among those who have used their platform to help raise awareness for the injustice and show their support of protestors, who are gathering in cities across the US to fight for black lives.

George Floyd protests Minneapolis Police Death PA Images

The phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ is commonly used at the protests as activists argue against unfair and unjust treatment based on skin colour, but some people have adopted the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’, suggesting the focus should not solely be on black people.

Eilish hit back at those using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in a lengthy Instagram post, in which she explained she’d wanted to ‘figure out a way to address this delicately’, but couldn’t wait any longer.

She wrote:

I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and and how I say it… but holy f*cking sh*t I’m just gonna start talking.

Eilish went on to say she would ‘lose her mind’ if she heard ‘one more white person say All Lives Matter’, pleading: ‘will you shut the f*ck up?’

She continued:

No one is saying your life doesn’t matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you… all you MFs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.

Eilish decided to use a metaphor to help people understand why they should accept the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’, comparing it to if you had a friend who cut their arm.

The bad guy singer wrote:

Are you gonna wait to give all your friends a bandaid first because all arms matter? NO you’re gonna help your friend because THEY are in pain because THEY are in need because THEY ARE BLEEDING.

Protesters mourn death of George Floyd after officer knelt on his neck PA Images

Eilish also addressed white privilege, pointing out that if you are white, you are ‘privileged whether you like it or not’, adding: ‘society gives you privilege just for being white’.

Her post continued:

It just lets you live your life without having to worry about surviving simply because of your skin colour. If all lives matter why are black people killed just for being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren’t? The slogan #blacklivesmatter does not mean that other lives don’t. It’s calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don’t f*cking matter! And they f*cking do!

Billie Eilish Confronts Body Shamers By 'Shedding Layers' Of Clothes On Stage PA Images

Eilish’s post was met with a lot of praise, with celebrities such as Jason Momoa, Halle Bailey, Lewis Hamilton and Zoë Kravitz supporting and thanking her for addressing the issue.

Derek Chauvin the police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck during his arrest has since been charged with third-degree murder, though Floyd’s family believe the charges are insufficient. Protests continue throughout the US, with activists echoing Eilish’s statement: why are black people killed just for being black?

The injustice needs to stop.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk