Billie Eilish Hits Back At Bodyshaming Trolls Who Criticised Bikini Video
I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but it seems as though whatever Billie Eilish does, and whatever she chooses to wear, she gets flack for it.
To be brutally honest, therefore, it’s hardly surprising when the 18-year-old said she feels like she ‘can’t win’.
The Grammy-winning popstar is known for wearing baggy clothes as part of her unique style, and has made no secret that part of the reasoning behind it is to prevent people sexualising her body.
This decision has prompted a torrent of unwanted commentary from people who have criticised her choices, or even worse, used it to slut-shame other girls who choose to dress differently.
Earlier this year, however, Billie uploaded some pictures from a trip to Hawaii with her friends, and the post happened to include a short video of herself in a bikini.
While you can only see her shoulders in the brief clip, seemingly it’s enough to get people kicking off over the mere sight of a tiny bit of skin.
In an interview with Dazed, she recalled:
It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a w***e.’ Like, dude. I can’t win. I cannot win.
She’s right. People criticise her for covering her body with baggy clothes (yet still find ways to comment on it), or because she has the absolute gall to wear a bikini in Hawaii.
All the while, it’s worth noting that up until a few short months ago, she was still classed as a minor in her native US, so sexualising her to any degree just should not have been an issue.
Billie continued, talking about the time she wrote a tank top in public, adding:
I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualised and wear this?!’
If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it.
People would be like, ‘You’ve changed, how dare you do what you’ve always rebelled against?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not rebelling against anything, really.’ I can’t stress it enough. I’m just wearing what I wanna wear.
Despite all the undeserving hate she gets, fortunately Billie has managed to get to a place where she’s more accepting of her own body.
‘It’s not that I like [my body] now, I just think I’m a bit more okay with it,’ she said.
‘If there’s a day when I’m like, “You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now, and I wanna show my belly,” I should be allowed to do that.’
Too bloody right, Billie. Whatever you choose to wear, we stan.
Topics: Celebrity, Billie Eilish, Body Confidence, Fashion, Sexualised