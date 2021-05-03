Billie Eilish Hits Back At People Calling Her ‘Hypocrite’ For Showing Her Skin
Billie Eilish has hit back at people calling her a ‘hypocrite’ for her recent revealing photoshoot with Vogue.
The 19-year-old Bad Guy singer is known for her black and green hair and baggy clothes – but Eilish looked completely different in these photos.
Boasting platinum blonde hair on the new Vogue cover, Eilish can be seen wearing a plunging corset, stockings and a Burberry trench coat.
Eilish has long discussed body positivity in her previous interviews and explained that she wore baggy clothes so she couldn’t be subject to criticism, but after a photo emerged of her simply wearing a vest top and shorts last year, the Ocean Eyes singer was inundated with comments on her figure.
Evidently Eilish is taking matters into her own hands now, however, and revealed all for her Vogue cover. While it’s extremely different to her usual photoshoots and arguably contradicts all her previous statements about wearing loose clothing, Eilish doesn’t care that she might come across as a hypocrite.
Discussing the fact that people were likely to comment on her wearing a corset, Eilish told the fashion magazine:
[People might say,] ‘If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?’ My thing is that I can do whatever I want.
It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f*ck it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.
The singer went on to add, ‘Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f*ck it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.’
In the wake of the photographs being released, people have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the teenager’s new look and her interview with Vogue.
One person wrote, ‘A fantastic piece with an immensely powerful perspective. I wish there had been a “young person celebrity” like this when I was a kid’, as someone else wrote while referring to the singer’s comments on doing what makes you feel good, ‘Billie Eilish telling the truth again.’
Whether you agree or disagree with the shoot, you can’t deny that Eilish looks fantastic.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Billie Eilish, Music