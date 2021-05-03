Billie Eilish Hits Back At People Calling Her ‘Hypocrite’ For Showing Her Skin

[People might say,] ‘If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?’ My thing is that I can do whatever I want.

It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f*ck it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.