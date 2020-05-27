Billie Eilish Hits Out At Slut-Shaming Trolls In Short Film Not My Responsibility

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has released her incredible short film, Not My Responsibility, which debuted during her Where Do We Go? world tour earlier this year.

The powerful clip, which was written and produced by Billie herself, sees the singer wearing a black hoodie in a dark room.

She slowly starts to remove the hoody as she quietly asks: ‘Do you know me? Do you really know me? You have opinions about my opinions about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching always.’

Check it out here:

‘Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you?’ she asks.

'Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?'

Billie goes on to remove her vest, before slowly sinking into a dark abyss of water.

‘If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman, if I shed the layers I’m a slut, though you’ve never seen my body you still judge it and judge me for it why?’ she asks.

Billie Eilish PA Images

‘We make assumptions about people based on their size we decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth, if I wear more if I wear less who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?’

The incredibly moving film debuted during the Miami stint of Billie’s world tour, which had to be cancelled in March as a result of the current health crisis.

It comes after years of being scrutinised in the press and on social media for the way she dresses, and the way she chooses to present herself.

Billie Eilish Hits Back At Bodyshaming Trolls Who Criticised Bikini Photo PA Images

Back in February, 18-year-old Billie wept while collecting her Best International Female Award at the Brits, where she revealed she’d felt ‘very hated recently’.

The Bad Guy singer has also spoken candidly about how she feels as though she can’t stay in touch with her fans anymore because trolls have ruined it for her, so she avoids social media.

We stan, Billie. We stan.