unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Billie Eilish Hits Out At Slut-Shaming Trolls In Short Film Not My Responsibility

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 27 May 2020 08:27
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has released her incredible short film, Not My Responsibility, which debuted during her Where Do We Go? world tour earlier this year.

Advert

The powerful clip, which was written and produced by Billie herself, sees the singer wearing a black hoodie in a dark room.

She slowly starts to remove the hoody as she quietly asks: ‘Do you know me? Do you really know me? You have opinions about my opinions about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching always.’

Check it out here:

Advert

‘Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you?’ she asks.

‘Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?’

Billie goes on to remove her vest, before slowly sinking into a dark abyss of water.

‘If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman, if I shed the layers I’m a slut, though you’ve never seen my body you still judge it and judge me for it why?’ she asks.

Billie EilishBillie EilishPA Images

‘We make assumptions about people based on their size we decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth, if I wear more if I wear less who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?’

The incredibly moving film debuted during the Miami stint of Billie’s world tour, which had to be cancelled in March as a result of the current health crisis.

It comes after years of being scrutinised in the press and on social media for the way she dresses, and the way she chooses to present herself.

Advert
Billie Eilish Hits Back At Bodyshaming Trolls Who Criticised Bikini PhotoBillie Eilish Hits Back At Bodyshaming Trolls Who Criticised Bikini PhotoPA Images

Back in February, 18-year-old Billie wept while collecting her Best International Female Award at the Brits, where she revealed she’d felt ‘very hated recently’.

The Bad Guy singer has also spoken candidly about how she feels as though she can’t stay in touch with her fans anymore because trolls have ruined it for her, so she avoids social media.

We stan, Billie. We stan.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Celebrity, Billie Eilish, body shaming, Not My Responsibility, Where Do We Go World Tour

Credits

YouTube

  1. YouTube

    Billie Eilish

 