Billie Eilish Just Got A Mullet Haircut By Accident

billieeilish/Instagram/PA

Billie Eilish has made quite the name for herself over the last year, topping charts and performing all over the world.

But not only that, the 17-year-old has become a style icon for the inner Avril Lavigne sk8r gal wannabe we all feel inside.

And while Billie Eilish’s super fans are probably booking themselves into the nearest salon to replicate the singer’s new mullet-style hairdo, they might want to cancel that appointment.

PA

The bad guy singer has revealed her mullet was actually a complete mistake.

While heading out of Los Angeles airport, a TMZ reporter made sure to ask her the most important question of all.

After praising her new look, he asked Billie if her mullet was here to stay.

‘That’s so mean,’ she told him, while laughing. ‘No, listen, you know what happened? Somebody dyed by hair and they burnt half of it off.’

Billie is known for her outlandish style, so the mullet came as absolutely no surprise to anyone, but the singer has revealed her new 70s inspired do is not here to stay.

‘That sh*t is not on purpose though,’ she added, ‘I’m growing that sh*t out.’

So, there we have it. It’s not just us regular folk who suffer from the odd fashion faux pas. But let’s face it, if anyone can carry off a mullet, it’s Billie.

Billie debuted her unusual new look at the LACMA ART+ Film gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night, where a certain Keanu Reeves also made an appearance.

Billie began performing from a young age, with the help of her parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, who both supported her desire to enter the entertainment industry.

She released her debut single Ocean Eyes in 2016, and an EP in 2017, which earned seven gold and two platinum singles through the Recording Industry Association of America.

The 17-year-old has often found herself having to defend her unique style, which mostly consists of baggy clothes, telling NME: ‘nobody would bat an eye’ if a guy wore the type of clothes she wears, but because she’s a girl she constantly has people telling her what she should or shouldn’t wear.

She makes a very valid point. Keep rocking that mullet, Billie.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]