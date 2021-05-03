Billie Eilish Says Every Girl Or Woman She Knows Has Experienced Sexual Misbehaviour
Billie Eilish says she doesn’t know any girls or women who haven’t been victim to some sort of sexual harassment.
The Everything I Wanted singer added that she also knows young men who have been ‘taken advantage of constantly’.
Eilish’s revelations came as part of her recent interview with Vogue alongside her feature on the prestigious magazine’s front cover for June 2021.
The photos of the 19-year-old’s shoot were debuted yesterday, May 2, and they have been all that anyone can talk about ever since.
For the shoot, Eilish, known for her baggy, loose clothing, can be seen wearing a revealing corset, stockings and a Burberry trench coat, undeniably looking very different from all of her previous works.
While Eilish discussed the potential backlash she’d receive for the photographs and said she didn’t care if people branded her a hypocrite, the No Time To Die vocalist also discussed her new song which is based on an abusive relationship between a person and a minor.
Speaking of Your Power, which dropped on Friday, April 30, Eilish told Vogue, ‘[The song is] really not about one person. You might think, ‘it’s because she’s in the music industry’, no dude. It’s everywhere.’
She added:
I don’t know one girl or woman who hasn’t had a weird experience or a really bad experience. And men too – young boys are taken advantage of constantly.
It doesn’t matter who you are, what your life is, your situation, who you surround yourself with, how strong you are, how smart you are. You can always be taken advantage of. That’s a big problem in the world of domestic abuse or statutory rape – girls that were very confident and strong-willed finding themselves in situations where they’re like, ‘oh my god, I’m the victim here?’ And it’s so embarrassing and humiliating and demoralising to be in that position of thinking you know so much and then you realise, I’m being abused right now.
Eilish also discussed the matter of body positivity in the interview where she told people that if something makes you feel good about yourself – whether that’s wearing a corset or having surgery – then you should go ahead and do it.
In the wake of the interview, people have applauded the teenager for her candidacy and comments surrounding body image.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.
