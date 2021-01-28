Billie Eilish Says 'The Internet Hates Women' After Trolls Body-Shamed Her billieeilish/Instagram/PA Images

Last year, commenters on the internet took aim at Billie Eilish after an image of the pop star wearing a tank top surfaced. Eilish has now reflected on the experience and her thoughts on the internet.

Most people would draw the line at critiquing the body of a teenage star, but hurtful comments about Billie Eilish’s appearance began circulating last year.

Of course, some celebrated the appearance Eilish, but the trolls and unnecessary comments have seemingly had a lasting impact on how the multi-platinum artist views the internet.

Billie Eilish Confronts Body Shamers By 'Shedding Layers' Of Clothes On Stage PA Images

Talking to Vanity Fair, Eilish explained how it felt when the image began drawing thousands of comments:

I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was, because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body. To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body.

She also detailed how they had struggled with their body image previously:

I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I’m in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship—or dancing a ton, five years ago.

I wasn’t really eating. I was, like, starving myself. I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed—when I was 12.

Billie Eilish PA Images

Eilish concluded:

I can’t even believe, like I—wow. Yeah. I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that’s great.

It is evident that the ordeal has had a lasting effect and when the interviewer, Keziah Weir, responded that the internet may hate all women’s bodies, Eilish responded, ‘The internet hates women.’

Given the experience of Eilish and the way trolls treat certain female celebrities, it is not too shocking she has taken this stance. The artist also addressed the issue through a short film where she disrobed and said to the viewer: ‘You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body.’

It would be nice if the internet left the bodies of teenagers alone, but it seems that this is an issue that will continue and unfortunately will carry on damaging young people both in and out of the spotlight.