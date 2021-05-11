unilad
Billie Eilish Says The Reaction To Her Vogue Cover Makes Her ‘Never Want To Post Again’

by : Julia Banim on : 11 May 2021 18:37
Billie Eilish Says The Reaction To Her Vogue Cover Makes Her 'Never Want To Post Again'Vogue/billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish has opened up about the public reaction the her Vogue cover shoot, stating that it made her ‘never want to post again’.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter, who has long been known for wearing baggy, casual clothes, could be seen looking very glamorous on the iconic magazine cover, catching fans by surprise.

When Billie uploaded a pic of the cover to Instagram, she broke her own record of soaring to one million likes, which she smashed in just under six minutes. However, during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she admitted to feeling uncomfortable with the level of attention her new look garnered.

Find out more below:

Billie spoke about how it felt to see such an intense reaction to her post, revealing:

I think it more just makes me never want to post again. I feel like I wanted to post more when less people cared, and now that more people care, it’s scary to me.

I mean, it’s amazing. It was so weird, the day that all those pictures came out. Because I’d post one and then I’d see, ‘Billie Eilish has broken the record for the fastest picture ever liked!’

And then I would post another one, and it would say, ‘Billie Eilish just broke the other record she just broke with the new fastest picture ever liked!’ It’s been crazy. It’s been a very weird, surreal week.

In the accompanying article to the Vogue shoot, Billie noted that some might call her a ‘hypocrite’ for wearing a corset when she has previously spoken about her reasons for sticking to loose clothing.

Billie – who has long been an advocate for body positivity – said:

[People might say,] ‘If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?’ My thing is that I can do whatever I want.

It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f*ck it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.

She continued:

Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f*ck it, y’know?

Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.

Absolutely fair enough to Billie for experimenting with her style.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Billie Eilish

Credits

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube and 1 other

  1. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

    Billie Eilish On The Internet's Reaction To Her 'Vogue' Cover

  2. Vogue

    “It’s All About What Makes You Feel Good”: Billie Eilish On New Music, Power Dynamics, And Her Internet-Breaking Transformation

 