Billie Eilish Says 'This Is How I Look' After Trolls Body-Shame Her PA Images

Billie Eilish has hit out at the body-shamers who criticised her after a photograph of her wearing a tank top went viral earlier this year.

The Bad Guy singer has made no secret of the fact she chooses to wear baggier clothes, and has said it’s because she doesn’t want to be sexualised or people to focus too heavily on the shape of her body.

Advert 10

Yet, in October, when she was papped wearing a tank top and shorts, she became the subject of cruel trolling from people commenting on her body.

Billie Eilish Hits Back At Bodyshaming Trolls Who Criticised Bikini Photo PA Images

‘There’s this picture of me running from my car to my brother’s front door on like a 110-degree day in a tank top. And people were like, “Damn, Billie got fat,”’ she told Vanity Fair.

‘And I’m like, “Nope, this is how I look, you’ve just never seen it before.”’

Advert 10

She added:

I think yeah, the reason people are looking up to you is because you’re you. They’re not looking up to you so that you’ll tell them something that you never actually tell them. They’re looking up to you so that you tell them something that you would tell them yourself. I love having kids relate to me and tell me that I make them feel comfortable in their bodies. Like, if I can do anything, I want to do that.

It comes after Billie released a short film about bodyshaming called Not My Responsibility during her world tour earlier this year.

Advert 10

‘Do you know me? Do you really know me? You have opinions about my opinions about my music, about my clothes, about my body,’ she says softly over a dark video of herself slowly removing her clothes.

‘Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching always.’

‘Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you?’ she asks.

Advert 10

‘Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?’

In the eerie clip, Billie then begins to sink to a dark pool of water, as she removes her vest and explains that she is constantly judged for her body, despite no one ever having seen it.

Billie Eilish PA Images

‘We make assumptions about people based on their size we decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth, if I wear more if I wear less who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?’

Advert 10

After the body-shaming Billie has faced since releasing the video, its importance rings even more true.