Billie Eilish Slams Reaction To Her Vogue Cover Shoot As ‘Not OK’

Billie Eilish has criticised some of the reactions people had when she shared her cover photo for this month’s British Vogue.

The 19-year-old singer broke an Instagram record for the amount of likes it received last month when she shared her Vogue cover shoot, which showed her wearing a corset top with her blonde hair curled around her shoulders.

The image became the fastest Instagram photo to reach one million likes, which it achieved in less than six minutes, and has almost 17 million likes at the time of writing, June 21. But while it was evidently well received by many, Eilish has noted there were a few social media users who took the opportunity to compare the image with a previous cover shoot in which she wore baggier clothes.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Eilish said:

I saw a picture of me on the cover of Vogue [from] a couple of years ago with big, huge oversize clothes [next to the new Vogue cover]. Then the caption was like, ‘That’s called growth’.

Though the person who compared the images likely meant their comment to be a compliment, Eilish has criticised the notion that changing her clothing should be considered ‘growth’.

She explained: ‘I understand where they’re coming from, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘No, that’s not OK. I’m not this now, and I didn’t need to grow from that’.’

The singer said the reaction to the Vogue shoot was ‘amazing’ during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, though she admitted it was also ‘scary’ now that ‘more people care’ about her actions.

