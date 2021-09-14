unilad
Billie Eilish Was ‘First Met Gala Guest In History’ To Offer Ethical Ultimatum In Exchange For Dress

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 Sep 2021 12:08
Singer Billie Eilish has made history by coming to an ethical agreement with her Met Gala dress designer.

Eilish wowed in a nude, off-the-shoulder gown last night, September 13, designed by renowned fashion house Oscar de la Renta.

This year’s Gala was Eilish’s debut to the star-studded annual event, and evidently wanted to do some good with her attendance.

Designers were understandably dying to dress the 19-year-old singer for the event, and she decided to go with Oscar de la Renta in exchange for an ethical change to the fashion house’s designs: scrapping all of its fur sales.

According to The New York Times, de la Renta hasn’t used fur for a number of years now after the designer’s creative directors, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, branded fur as no longer ‘chic, modern or relevant’.

Alex Bolen, the brand’s chief executive, disagreed, however, leading to them coming to an agreement that it would stop using fur on the runway but would continue to sell fur-lined products in de la Renta stores. According to Bolen, fur made up a ‘meaningful amount of sales and profit’ for the fashion house.

But in the wake of Eilish’s requests, Bolen appears to have changed his tune and realised that now might be the right time to stop using fur altogether.

Eilish, a vegan and animal rights activist, told The Times that she found it ‘shocking that wearing fur isn’t completely outlawed at this point in 2021’.

‘I’m honoured to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter,’ the Getting Older singer added.

While Eilish was making a statement by wearing the de la Renta dress, the likes of Cara Delevingne and AOC were much more discreet in their campaigns for change.

Delevingne turned up to the event brandishing a bulletproof vest reading ‘Peg the Patriarchy’ on it, while AOC wore a dress with ‘Tax the Rich’ on the back of it.

