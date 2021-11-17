Billy Connolly Makes Hysterical Comment About Sex Life With His Wife

Alamy

Billy Connolly left fans in hysterics after making a revealing joke about his sex life with his sexologist wife Pamela Stephenson.

Last month, Connolly shared insights into his life and career with the release of his autobiography Windswept & Interesting, which details how he rose to fame after being orphaned by the age of four.

The 78-year-old actor and comedian accompanied his autobiography with an audiobook, the recording of which was shown in a clip posted by Stephenson earlier this year.

In the clip, Connolly could be seen speaking into a microphone while speaking about his wife, to who he has been married for more than 30 years.

He explained that Stephenson works as a sexologist, before describing it as ‘a rather limiting subject, I think.’

The comedian then joked: ‘How can you study something that only lasts seven seconds?’

See the video below:

As if that comical revelation wasn’t enough, Connolly then quipped: ‘My own sexual demands are extremely simple: I like the missionary position – standing in a cook pot wearing a safari suit, looking towards Africa. Is that too much to ask??!’

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Stephenson wrote: ‘Billy’s talking about me again…’

Fans were quick to praise Connolly’s humour after seeing the clip, with one person describing the Garfield actor as an ‘absolute legend’ as they said: ‘He’s been keeping me laughing since I was boy.’

Another joked: ‘Wow 7 seconds ! #impressed’

After delving into the topic of his sex life, Connolly went on to discuss his struggles with dating as he said: ‘I have always had a problem with sex. Not the sex itself so much – more the beginning bit. I was never any good at chatting women up… I didn’t know when it was working.’

He continued:

When a woman was on my case I didn’t see it. I couldn’t get the message. My friends used to tell me: ‘She’s mad for you.’ ‘Who?’ ‘The one over there.’ ‘What one?’

Stephenson and Connolly, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013, now live together in Florida.

