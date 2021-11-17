unilad
Billy Connolly Makes Hysterical Comment About Sex Life With His Wife

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Nov 2021 12:53
Alamy

Billy Connolly left fans in hysterics after making a revealing joke about his sex life with his sexologist wife Pamela Stephenson.

Last month, Connolly shared insights into his life and career with the release of his autobiography Windswept & Interesting, which details how he rose to fame after being orphaned by the age of four.

The 78-year-old actor and comedian accompanied his autobiography with an audiobook, the recording of which was shown in a clip posted by Stephenson earlier this year.

Billy Connolly (Alamy)Alamy

In the clip, Connolly could be seen speaking into a microphone while speaking about his wife, to who he has been married for more than 30 years.

He explained that Stephenson works as a sexologist, before describing it as ‘a rather limiting subject, I think.’

The comedian then joked: ‘How can you study something that only lasts seven seconds?’

See the video below:

As if that comical revelation wasn’t enough, Connolly then quipped: ‘My own sexual demands are extremely simple: I like the missionary position – standing in a cook pot wearing a safari suit, looking towards Africa. Is that too much to ask??!’

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Stephenson wrote: ‘Billy’s talking about me again…’

Fans were quick to praise Connolly’s humour after seeing the clip, with one person describing the Garfield actor as an ‘absolute legend’ as they said: ‘He’s been keeping me laughing since I was boy.’

Another joked: ‘Wow 7 seconds ! #impressed’

After delving into the topic of his sex life, Connolly went on to discuss his struggles with dating as he said: ‘I have always had a problem with sex. Not the sex itself so much – more the beginning bit. I was never any good at chatting women up… I didn’t know when it was working.’

He continued:

When a woman was on my case I didn’t see it. I couldn’t get the message. My friends used to tell me: ‘She’s mad for you.’ ‘Who?’ ‘The one over there.’ ‘What one?’

Stephenson and Connolly, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013, now live together in Florida.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

