Billy Connolly Says Death Isn’t Anything To Be ‘Frightened Of’

I’ve got absolutely no regrets. I feel great. I think about death a lot. Not an excessive amount. I think about it every day. I’ve seen people die and it’s ok. It’s not painful. You just go away. You exhale and it’s gone. It’s nothing to be frightened of. It’s just the next step.

Buddhists think you come back as a recreation of someone else. I don’t know — I’ll settle for whatever they’ve got.