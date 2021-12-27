unilad
Billy Connolly Says Death Isn’t Anything To Be ‘Frightened Of’

by : Shola Lee on : 27 Dec 2021 09:57
Comedy legend Sir Billy Connolly has spoken out about his views on death.

Connolly, 79, has said he views death as the ‘next step’ at the end of a long life.

The comedian was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013, and has shared his perspective on life, death, and pretty much everything, with fans ever since.

Billy Connolly (PA Images)PA images

In an interview with The Sun, Connolly said death is ‘nothing to be frightened of’, before adding that he ‘think[s] about it every day’.

He said:

I’ve got absolutely no regrets. I feel great. I think about death a lot. Not an excessive amount. I think about it every day. I’ve seen people die and it’s ok. It’s not painful. You just go away. You exhale and it’s gone. It’s nothing to be frightened of. It’s just the next step.

Buddhists think you come back as a recreation of someone else. I don’t know — I’ll settle for whatever they’ve got.

Connolly took a step back from comedy because of his condition, but is insistent on maintaining a resilient ‘Glasgow attitude’.

Billy Connolly (PA)PA

He continued:

You have to have a Glasgow attitude and say, ‘Oh you think you have me beat? Well, try this for size!’ I just deal with it. If I fall, I fall.

I made the decision to stand back from stand-up because of my illness. It was affecting the work that I do. The sharpness was gone. It rounded all the corners.

While Connolly added that ‘Parkinson’s has taken a lot from me’, his spirit is as strong as ever. The comedian added that, in part, is due to his children: ‘I want them to think: ‘He does well with what he’s got’.’

He certainly does.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Shola Lee

    'NO REGRETS' I think about death every day, but it doesn’t frighten me, says Billy Connolly

 