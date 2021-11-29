Billy Connolly Starts Trending After Savage Boris Johnson Opinion Resurfaces

Alamy

Legendary comedian Billy Connolly has started trending on Twitter for his brutally honest and savage view of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A quote from the retired comedian, actor and musician regarding his opinion of Johnson has left the internet in stitches.

The 78-year-old’s resurfaced views on Johnson – and anything the PM says – is being viewed by many as just as iconic and relevant as ever.

An Twitter account named Followed by 100k anti-Tories & anti-Brexit Madness took to the platform to share an old quote by Connolly and sing his praises.

Connolly said:

Anyone who listens to Boris Johnson needs professional help.

The post has since amassed more than 5,000 likes, 1,00 retweets and 70 comments, with users taking to post to thoroughly agree. One said, ‘Billy – spot on as always.’

Another wrote:

I think he once said something along the lines that anyone who wants to be a politician should be banned from being one in the first place.

A third commented, ‘We should all listen to Boris Johnson’s promises – just to know what WON’T be happening anytime soon.’

So grab your masks, prepare to wear them again from tomorrow and get ready for another possible Christmas lockdown.