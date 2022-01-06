Billy Connolly’s Word ‘Trousered’ To Be Added To The Dictionary

Alamy

Legendary comedian Billy Connolly is set to have his word ‘trousered’ added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

Gone are the days where you declare yourself wasted, leathered, or mortal, because there’s a new synonym in town for when you’ve been down the pub on February 1 to make up for a very dry January.

The retired comedian, actor and and musician has added yet another string to his bow by casually having one of his words set to be included on the official website of the Oxford English Dictionary, listed as an adjective.

‘Trousered’ is defined as ‘slang (chiefly British and Irish English). Drunk, intoxicated,’ The Telegraph reports.

In another definition for the term, the Oxford English Dictionary’s revision editor Jonathan Dent has clarified the term to be a ‘colourful expression’ for ‘being or becoming (very) drunk’.

Dent stated:

Trousered, apparently popularised by Glaswegian comedian Billy Connolly, and a feature of mainly British and Irish English since the 1970s.

The term was first heard being used by Connolly during an interview with a newspaper in 1977. The dictionary quotes him as having said he can ‘get totally trousered along with the best of them’.

The word ‘drunk’ has ‘one of the largest categories’ of synonyms, according to the executive editor of the dictionary, Kate Wild.

Alongside ‘wazzed, mullered, t******, b*********,’ trousered joins ‘over 200’ other words for the term ‘drunk’.

‘And that’s just the main category drunk: if 200 or so synonyms aren’t enough for your needs, there are many more specific terms in subcategories such as partially drunk, riotously drunk, and completely or very drunk,’ Wild explained.

While Connolly used the term in the 1977 interview, which led to it having become notorious enough to feature in the Oxford English Dictionary, the former comedian clarified that prior to going on stage to perform he never actually got ‘trousered’.

Apparently the word is even slightly more common than one may think too, after it was used to describe an intoxicated character in the 2001 novel Grits, by author Neil Griffiths.