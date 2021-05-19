Billy Porter Reveals He Is HIV Positive And Has Been For 14 Years

PA

Actor Billy Porter has revealed he’s HIV positive and has been living with the condition for over a decade.

The Like A Boss actor was diagnosed in 2007, but kept it a secret for 14 years out of fear of being marginalised.

Porter detailed that his diagnosis came just months after he’d been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, as well as filing for bankruptcy.

PA Images

The 51-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter, ‘The shame of that time compounded with the shame that had already [accumulated] in my life silenced me, and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years. HIV-positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God’s punishment.’

Porter explained that he went to his doctors after a spot on his buttock continued to grow in size and got harder and harder to the point where it started to hurt.

He went to get his pimple drained when the doctor offered him a HIV test – something Porter said he did every six months, as advised. It was then that his doctor informed him that he was HIV positive.

‘I was the generation that was supposed to know better, and it happened anyway,’ Porter said.

As to why he chose to reveal this information about himself now, he said that quarantine ‘taught [him] a lot’.

PA Images

Porter said:

For a long time, everybody who needed to know, knew – except for my mother. I was trying to have a life and a career, and I wasn’t certain I could if the wrong people knew. It would just be another way for people to discriminate against me in an already discriminatory profession. So I tried to think about it as little as I could. I tried to block it out. But quarantine has taught me a lot.

‘COVID created a safe space for me to stop and reflect and deal with the trauma in my life,’ the POSE actor added.

Describing the shame he felt as ‘destructive’, Porter decided that it was ‘time to grow up and move on’.

Prior to telling the world about his diagnosis, he also plucked up the courage to tell his mum. Upon telling her, she said to him, ‘I’m your mother, I love you no matter what.’

People on social media have since applauded the actor for his bravery in opening up about his condition.