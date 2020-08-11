unilad
Bindi Irwin Announces Pregnancy With Husband Chandler Powell

by : Lucy Connolly on : 11 Aug 2020 11:52
Bindi Irwin and her childhood sweetheart Chandler Powell have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The happy couple got married on March 25, just hours ahead of Australia’s crackdown on weddings and other social gatherings in a bid to tackle the ongoing health crisis.

Irwin, 22, revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post earlier today, August 11, saying she was ‘proud’ to be able to make the announcement and describing it as an ‘honour’ to be able to share her journey with fans.

‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,’ she captioned the post, which included a photo of her and Chandler holding a tiny Australia Zoo uniform that matched their own.

The 22-year-old went on to say she was only in her first trimester, but that she really wants her followers to be ‘part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter’.

She continued:

We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.

Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.

Dad-to-be Powell, 23, shared his own announcement on Instagram, captioning the same photo of the pair: ‘We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021.’

He went on to say that becoming a dad was the ‘highlight of [his] life’, adding: ‘I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife… Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.’

Irwin replied: ‘We’re going to be parents!! Still crying tears of happiness. I love you so much.’

The couple tied the knot back in March after getting engaged on Irwin’s 21st birthday surrounded by their friends and family.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Lucy Connolly

A Broadcast Journalism Masters graduate who went on to achieve an NCTJ level 3 Diploma in Journalism, Lucy has done stints at ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. While working as a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy has reported on breaking news stories while also writing features about mental health, cervical screening awareness, and Little Mix (who she is unapologetically obsessed with).

Topics: Celebrity, Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell, Instagram, Now, pregnancy, Steve Irwin

