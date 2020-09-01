Black Panther’s Michael B Jordan Pays Emotional Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever.

But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most.

You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity.

You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time.