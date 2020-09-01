Black Panther’s Michael B Jordan Pays Emotional Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
Michael B Jordan has written an emotional tribute to his Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman.
The actor described Boseman as his ‘big brother’, and said he wished they had more time together.
‘I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug … everything,’ he wrote.
‘I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever.’
He added:
I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever.
But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most.
You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity.
You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time.
Jordan said he would miss Boseman’s honesty, generosity, incredible gifts and the ‘gift of sharing space with you in scenes’ before going on to promise to dedicate the rest of his days to living the way he did, ‘with grace, courage and no regrets.’
The 43-year-old is said to have been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, but did not make the diagnosis public.
He died at his home in Los Angeles, with his wife and family by his side, on Friday, August 28.
In a statement posted to social media, Boseman’s family called him a ‘true fighter’, writing:
From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.
Bosewick’s death has caused shockwaves, not just through the entertainment industry, but through the people all over the world, proving the impact he had – and will continue to have – on millions of people’s lives.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.